T&T’s beautiful ending: triumph against all odds

On August 1, 1985, the then-government of Trinidad and Tobago declared it a public holiday to commemorate the abolition of slavery. Our twin islands became the first independent country to declare a national holiday to call to remembrance the abolition of slavery.
For those who may have forgotten, this abolition took place on August 1, 1838. Full freedom was granted to the slaves in Trinidad and Tobago. Henceforth, the reason for our population, for many chose to make it here, and T&T became their home and their final destination.
The suffering and the hardship those coming from Africa had to endure for years must never be forgotten or taken for granted. History tells the world the gruesome story and the life of horror many had to endure.
It was because of that strong will and determination to survive the brutality handed out by those in charge at the time that we now have a landscape of such beautiful diversity in the Caribbean and, more importantly, Trinidad and Tobago.
At present, we are all benefactors of the sacrifices, pain, hurt, abuse and separation made by those who were brought from Africa as slaves. We have all around us the evidence, despite the sad and dehumanising beginning, of a beautiful ending story of triumph against all odds.
Our populace is blessed by their offspring. We see them flourishing in all walks of life, too many to mention. This is something we should all be thankful for, and show our appreciation. We are who we are because of the invaluable contributions made by all. Let us never forget this.
While the focus on this day, August 1, is normally to go down memory lane and give thanks for the abolition of slavery, it is now critical that we in this present era do not allow ourselves to be enslaved by anyone or anything.
The manifestation of this ungodly conduct (slavery) in whatever form should be condemned at any site. A line of “Redemption Song” by the late Bob Marley encourages us to “emancipate yourself from mental slavery”. Translated in layman’s language, sometimes we can be enslaved in our minds, which is not good.
While you may not be bound with chains, etc, the best of us could be enslaved mentally by past experiences and events that may have transpired in our lives.
The power of change and transformation is in your hands.
I conclude with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr: “God is not merely interested in the freedom of brown men, yellow men, red men, and black men.” He is interested in the freedom of the whole human race.
Let us be on God’s side. Do have a beautiful Emancipation Day, however you choose to spend it.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan