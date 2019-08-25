T&T’s deadly cycle of vengeance

IN the understatement of the century, the problem of illegal guns has led to the problem of murders and other killings that we are experiencing in this country today. The problem, however, goes beyond the gun, to the culture of the gun which is accepted as a necessity and even aggrandised in some communities.
Communities tolerate bad boys with guns on the understanding that they are there to provide protection from bad boys from other areas who might come in to launch attacks. Instead, it is the illegal acts of your own bad boys that attract attacks. Shootouts between bad boys or between bad boys and the police then lead to the falling of innocents.