T&T’s future no longer in pupils’ school bags

The People’s National Movement once proudly boasted that the future of the country was in the children’s school bags. However, the promise of free education to bolster the supply of a good human resource capital required to drive the rapid industrialisation of Trinidad and Tobago is now a moot argument.
The very PNM that created the University of Trinidad and Tobago with multiple campuses all outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment has now been reduced to a shadow of what it once was. In fact, the question now remains if it is even viable to keep it open. Starved for funding and filled with political appointees, the institution is now fighting for its very life. It was supposed to be a technical university at the hub of the Tamana Industrial Park working together with the workforce industry. They are now rapidly closing campuses, laying off staff and trying to find some useful purpose.
The current PNM administration has also reduced the number of scholarships from 400 to 100. One may recall the secret scholarship fiasco carried out by a previous PNM administration where the Ministry of Education gave scholarships without any accountability, transparency or even shame, valued at $14.8 million to 266 students for studies abroad in 2007. The year before, 175 similar “scholarships” were handed over totalling $10.4 million. The other years were: 2005 - $10.1 million and 2004 - $4.5 million.
While funding remains an issue, the recent scholarship reduction was, unsurprisingly, done without consultation. The denominational boards should have been consulted as a matter of priority, as it is their schools which generate the most scholarship winners based on academic merit. Had these boards been consulted, they would have, at the very least, been in a better position to guide their pupils away from false hopes of meritocracy and towards the new reality of diminished career expectations!
The Government is now suggesting that the funding mechanism be changed, and pupils should now take loans to fund their education. It is very easy to see the long-term implications of this mechanism if one were to look at the case of the United States where student debt has now reached crisis proportions. Take loans when there are no jobs available? Is this a policy failure of the Government?
A recent report in the Express has highlighted the recommendation by a special committee of The UWI to increase student fees by 50 per cent. The aim here is to reduce State funding. I am curious about the State’s response to this matter. Students are already hard pressed to make ends meet. GATE has now been severely reduced and options for student funding are quickly dwindling. How then is Trinidad and Tobago to develop its human resource capacity? This country once boasted of an increased tertiary education participation rate from seven per cent in 2001 to 65 per cent in late 2014, due in large part to the introduction of GATE in 2004.
Apart from that, The UWI has traditionally been given money without any accountability. The report gives a very dim view about the governance of The UWI. An institution that was supposed to be the guiding light now seems to be lost in its own bureaucracy.
In respect of technical and vocational training we are yet to hear of a comprehensive policy in this area. In fact, all that we have heard about is the closure of the Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute at a time when we are trying to promote tourism as one of the drivers of the economy. The logic eludes me as it does the whole nation, but then I guess there is little logic in the current Government’s policies.
In fact, the Government is more about playing public relations stunts rather than managing the economy properly and dealing with the Covid-19 vaccination response that will enable a faster resumption of normal economic activity.
What should the population expect of the education system? What is the Government’s position on education? What signal is the Government sending to the population with respect to its policy on higher education? If a country’s human resource capacity is deficient then how does the country develop? Where does the Government see the development of the human capital in the coming years?
The full effects of the policy choices of the Government would not be felt immediately but in years to come when there is a shortage of critical skills to participate in an increasingly complex world.
What are students to do? What are their choices? The future of the country was in your school bag.
Dinesh Rambally
MP for Chaguanas West