T&T’s health crisis: the solution is already here

I am sure many doctors, nurses and cleaners working in our national hospitals will be drained by Sunday, bringing our hospital system to despair, which makes me wonder if our Ministry of Health is thinking about how to mitigate what is coming.
We cannot just hope for the best, but put things in place to avoid or reduce the risk of the upcoming situation. This is real.
On a daily basis our public hospitals need more nurses and doctors to accommodate the regular visits of our population. We can see it in our visits to the health centres, where easily we may spend between four and five hours on a doctor’s visit since there may be only one doctor attending to a lot of people.
Usually the doctors and nurses are from India, Nigeria or Cuba—a situation that speaks clearly to the shortage of doctors and nurses in the country. Usually these doctors are in the country via a government-to-government agreement.
Based on that, I continue to wonder: is the Government able to bring more foreign personnel to fill this need on short notice?
What resources do we have on hand to mitigate this issue?
Has the Government checked its database on the 14,000 Venezuelan nationals gathered two years ago, and verified how many nurses, general doctors, doctors with specialisations, professionals with Bachelor’s degrees in supported branches of medicine are in the country, doing something else?
Do you know those people have a ministerial permit to work and stay in Trinidad and Tobago?
Has anyone talked to the Medical Board, as well as associated medical professionals, to find out how to put to work these qualified professionals already in the country in this time of crisis?
Beside the feeling of “they are invading us”, “those are a bunch of prostitutes” or just “Spanish”, we should see this pool of people as a solution to mitigate the health crisis we are in now, and bring them on board to assist our health system, otherwise this may collapse in front of our eyes.
We need helping hands, and I am sure they are more than willing to work in their own field, after two years of doing any kind of work to survive.
The information is there, at the fingertips of the Ministry of National Security. They know who they are, where they are, and how to contact them.
These professionals already have permits to work in the country; it’s just about the different medical boards and the Government being in agreement.
We are all together in this country, and we are all in this battle to save people’s lives.
Karina Gift
via e-mail