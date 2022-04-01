T&T’s men must do more

We, the men of T&T, must do more to protect all our women.
When will T&T women feel and be safe?
A sickening pandemic of violence against our women is currently in existence. Our women are not safe in their homes, in the streets—nowhere.
Men control T&T, on men’s terms. Too much violence is directed towards our women.
Enough is enough. To hurt a woman is to insult the big man above.
Mothers bestow life. Women keep this country together.
Let us all make greater efforts to promote mothers and protect women.
What efforts have we as men made? We, the men of T&T, need to do so much more to protect our women.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town