What happened with the illustrious Rishi Sunak cannot happen in T&T. Why? Because Sunak’s political party was founded in 1834. The Conservatives exist in a First World country with a population of millions. Imitating the thousands of distinct possibilities of finding political candidates of Sunak’s ilk are few to non-existent in a country the size of T&T.
The T&T political gene pool is severely limited. Our experience of full independence is very small.
Never forget that theoretically, Sunak belongs to the Conservative Party. The “Rule, Britannia! Rule the waves” part of our own political reality and colonial past.
Here with 1.4 million citizens, those with anything close to Rishi’s educational triumphs and financial status will not wish to waste time in Third World politics.
Let us not mince words. The back-stabbing, the reputation-banging and the constant negative personal innuendos can make your blood run cold. Only the strong survive our brand of local politics.
So what are the chances of the Hindu-led United National Congress for general elections 2025? We are not speaking of the Hindu religion; we are talking first-past-the-post, Westminster-style politics. The year is 2022. Citizen support other than Hindus exists in lifelong members of the UNC.
Consider the much-talked-about 300,000 votes for the UNC. A handsome figure, but they did not win the last general election.
What follows is a personal, unsolicited view.
The so-called safe seats of the UNC are in mainly Central and South Trinidad. Consider the awesome cultural closeness and stringent religious beliefs of the Hindus of T&T. Many families may occupy the same compound. The head of the family will have full control over voting decisions. In a family of 30 members, possibly only 20 may agree but the other ten will never upset the family.
One could move UNC figures to 370,000 and still not win sufficient seats to claim political governance.
The UNC, therefore, cannot win a general election without collaborating with significant others.
Here in T&T, everyone, male and female, with an interest in politics, salivates at the idea of becoming prime minister.
The UNC, with its handsome number of supporters will never allow any collaborator to rule their world.
So, what will be the price, per voter, for meaningful collaboration? Nothing is for free. And alleged promises made must be signed in stone.
Also bear in mind that the governing People’s National Movement is theoretically as long-lived as the Conservative Party—good at reinventing themselves as they go along local political history.
Can the PNM find their own Rishi Sunak if necessary? You tell me.