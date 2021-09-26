This is an open letter to the Minister of Works and Transport.

Sir, I’m using this opportunity to inform you that, whether you are aware or not, driving on the roads of Trinidad and Tobago is now an extremely dangerous activity to engage in.

It is unlikely that one would find at least a half kilometre of smooth drivable roads in South Trinidad. I know for a fact that none exists in Siparia and its environs, not the SS Erin Road, not Palo Seco/Santa Flora, not Fyzabad, not Oropouche, not Vessigny, not La Brea and not La Romaine. The roadway is littered with potholes, craters, trenches, depressions and eruptions attributed to WASA.

The danger exists when drivers attempt to navigate these roads in their avoidance of potholes. Some potholes are so large that vehicles must come to a stop in some instances to allow the flow of traffic ‘one lane at a time’.

Some potholes literally appear overnight and daily an adventure awaits drivers going to and from work. It also hinders the free flow of traffic and disrupts productivity. Similar to having inspectors to deem vehicles roadworthy, maybe it’s time to have ‘road inspectors’ to determine if the actual road is worthy of being driven on.

Andy Jangeesingh

via e-mail

