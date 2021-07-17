On a Sunday like today, we always felt we were blessed in some way. It could be the relaxation of our homes or the company of family around a home-cooked meal, or even the grace of a church service, and yet today, I confess that I struggle to feel that blessing.

It is not because this is a Sunday that leaves behind a week in which eight human beings were slaughtered in a single gun-slinging event. No, rather, it is because that murderous event passed like a jellet stick i n a canal behind somebody’s house; meandering unnoticed to nowhere, and seemingly not worthy of any comment.

I am familiar with the national syndrome, silence; of not caring about the butchering of people in this land for which we have so little regard.

If the regime of today were to make even the slightest comment, it could start a conversation about the failure of current governmental policies. If the regime of yesterday were to comment, it would inevitably lead to an examination of its own failed policies.

Therefore, there is silence in the highest halls of power.

Among the general population, there is silence for many reasons.

One large sector of our society is of the view that “they lived by the sword and they died by the sword”, oblivious to the fact that when the gunman come, he killing everybody—including innocents like women and children. In fact, if he cannot get you, he will kill your woman and your children.

Another sector, including some in law enforcement, have told me it’s a good thing; “they are pests, it is better if they kill out each other—less work for us to do”.

Most worrisome of the reasons for the T&T silence syndrome is the prevailing view that the lives of persons in certain sections of our country have less value than other lives. It’s okay if they die because of who they might not be, of their circumstances or because they have little means and no education.

I leave it to you to weigh in your own mind what the above views say about us as a nation. I leave it to you to look in the mirror and judge yourselves, not one another or me, but yourself. Do we even know who we are becoming by our acceptance of such horror?

Is our silence in the face of such naked savagery making us each more savage? Savage in the way that we treat one another at home or at work? The way we talk to one another or the vitriol we spew on social media? Are we des­cending into a place where our values are being transformed into a cruel state of “each one for himself and to hell with the rest”?

Why do we not care about mass murder? It is not a new query that I raise. It is a tragic question that begs our understanding because if we do not carefully and correctly diagnose this illness of multiple murders and our shocking ambivalence, we could be presiding over a massive negative shift in our cultural values that will damage our country and our own humanity forever.

Maybe we think it is hopeless to care—our concern will not make any difference, we say? Maybe it was because “money was no problem” and the wave of money that washed over our country corrupted our senses and our decency? Maybe we have not come face-to-face with the naked reality of what is taking place and, according to Fr Clive Harvey, at little Tecia Henry’s funeral in 2009, we should open the coffins and let the stench and the horror permeate our comfortable circumstan­ces?

My own view is that each life is a unique, miraculous presence in the universe, potentially capable of producing as much good as any evil. Each human must only be judged by a set of rules that, first and foremost, respect the sanctity of their life and the miracle of the human race.

I firmly hold the view that allowing some lives to be lost without consequence because we have less value for those lives will eventually diminish the value of all of our lives.

Don’t ask anyone else. Ask yourself. Why this overwhelming silence in response to the slaughter of eight human beings in a single event in our hoping to be blessed nation?

Gregory Aboud

Port of Spain

