T&T’s version of Trump

AS a member and supporter of the People’s National Movement, I take no comfort in our party’s election defeat. Equally so, while I respect my fellow Trinbagonians’ (in Tobago) right to exercise their democratic right in electing the candidates and/or party of their choice, equally so, I take no comfort in their choice of a party led not only by a man of serious questionable credibility, but a proven incompetent buffoon. Our own version of dangerous political dotish Donald Trump; that today has not only converted well-qualified experienced representatives of his party into sycophants, but un-American, unpatriotic sycophants, ready to worship at the shrine of Mar-a-Lago and support the destruction of the American 300-odd-years of democracy which almost occurred on January 6, 2021.
Just remember the lovable and fairly articulate Chief Secretary is NOT the leader of the party. Like Mitch McConnel, Ted Cruz and the likes of Kelvin McCarthy, he too is subject to the tantrums, irresponsible reckless utterances and unethical behaviour of his highly questionable irrepressible leader.
It’s one thing to congratulate young Farley, and the rest of the successful crew and wish them well. It is another thing to ignore like the US electorate did in 2016, a leader whose track record was well-known to all of them. The rest of this disastrous chapter of the American political history continues to do unprecedented damage to the great American Dream.
I make no apology for expressing my serious concern as a patriotic Trinbagonian, about this overwhelming confidence by the Tobago electorate invested in a leader whose track record is highly questionable.
Now over to my party the PNM which once again in my considered opinion fell victim to injudicious leadership re its election strategy in Tobago. The party must now ask itself:
a. What went wrong?
b. Why the turn of the political tide was so swift and decisive?
c. Where was the voice of respected party stalwarts during the election campaign – Orville London, Kelvin Charles, the indefatigable Stanford Callender and the untimely resignation of party stalwart Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus?
These and several other questions must head the agenda in the next General Council meeting. The Party’s Strategic Political High Command led by the political leader must tell the party what went wrong so fast, against the following unquestionable facts;
1. In the general elections of 2020 the party won the two seats with handsome majorities
Tobago West—Shamfa Cudjoe (9,202 votes)
Tobago East—Ayanna Webster-Roy (7,128 votes)
2. January 2021–six seats with 13,288 votes
3. Unprecedented infrastructure development on the island under a Tobago born Prime Minister
4. A two per cent increase in its budget allocation
5. Two modern brand new billion-dollar inter-island transport vessels
6. An election campaign unprecedented in terms of expenditure and an overdose of election promises.
What happened between September 2020 and January 2021? What action, if any at all, did the Strategic High Command take after the clear signals in January 2021, that something was wrong that should be put right?
I have stated on several occasions our political leader is one of, if not the most experienced prime minister in our history. He is and continues to be a highly successful political gladiator. He must now give the party the opportunity to fully and openly introspect itself without any fear of victimisation or any form of reprisals. After all, he is still the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.
And finally, he may have to seriously consider a return trip from White Hall to Mason Hall and reconnect all those who joined him on that journey from the Red Sea to the Promise Land.
His number one responsibility is to now ensure that Great is the PNM and it continues to prevail in Tobago and Trinidad.
NB: I hope in the interest of Trinidad and Tobago’s history I am proven wrong.
Ferdie Ferreira
Diego Martin