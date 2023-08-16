With the host countries for the next two editions of the World Athletics Relays already decided (Bahamas 2024 and China 2025), it is my considered opinion that Trinidad and Tobago should try to host the next available edition (I am unsure if it’s 2026 or 2027).
Our recent successful hosting of the Commonwealth Youth Games (congratulations to all who contributed) served to strengthen my long-held belief (from the inaugural event in 2014) that we ought to host this event, and that we are more than capable of doing so, given our well-developed infrastructure, adequacy of resources in event management, and most importantly our strong global athletic pedigree in general and our outstanding global relay history in particular, where we have regularly punched above our weight.
The first three editions of this event were hosted by The Bahamas, while the next two were hosted by Japan and Poland, respectively. Admittedly, I am unaware of the criteria used for selecting a venue to host this event, so I may be paranging the wrong house.
That being said, I believe the global track and field pedigree of those willing to host the event should be one of the factors taken into account (and be given sufficient weight) when deciding on a venue. In this regard, with due respect to host countries identified in this piece, I think our historical global relay performance is superior to theirs, which should put us in pole position if this is in fact a key aspect of the selection criteria. If it’s not, I reiterate—it ought to be.
The critical question is whether we are willing to throw our hat in the venue-selection ring. Truth be told this should be a rhetorical question since I think there are several well-documented (tangible and intangible) benefits to be derived (eg, increased global profile for T&T, an enhanced tourism industry, and encouragement for more children to get involved in athletics).
Moreover, given our well-developed infrastructure (including the newly refurbished Hasely Crawford Stadium), and the brevity of the occasion, we can host this two-day event without incurring significant costs.
Over to Ms Shamfa Cudjoe, Ms Diane Henderson, Mr Brian Lewis, Mr George Comissiong, et al.