I need a lot of house dresses because I have a home-based business.
Last year, I went to a Chinese variety store and paid $95 for a house dress. Last week, I went to Trincity Mall and saw a house dress that I wanted, but it was too expensive for me because it cost $250, and it was made in a foreign country.
I think the Government should encourage people to raise sheep in abundance for the purpose of shearing them to get their wool. The Government should also encourage people to have factories to change the wool into fabric.
Also, when I was a child, there was a cotton tree growing in Tunapuna and so I know cotton trees can be grown here.
I think the Government should encourage people to have farms of cotton trees. I also think the Government should encourage people to have factories to change the cotton from those trees into fabric.
When all this is done, Trinidad and Tobago can manufacture a lot of its own fabric and this will reduce the cost of clothing in the nation.
Also, we have a lot of talented people who are into tie-dye and fabric design. Then T&T can export designer fabric.
Also, T&T will reduce its import costs by making its own fabric locally. Then T&T will have cheaper clothing while still maintaining the good quality of clothing we usually have by buying fabric and clothing from foreign countries.