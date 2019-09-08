Nigeria’s Lagos, the country’s former capital, has a population of more than 22 million. Sixty-one per cent of Nigeria’s population is younger than 25. That country’s government had a tremendous responsibility to find/create meaningful employment for these young people and to create decent homes for them and their families. In 1960 Nigeria gained independence from the British.
Unfortunately, following on the heels of its independence the country became engulfed in a civil war that killed as many as three million people. In the midst of all of this, the country had one thing going for it—oil. This natural resource was both a blessing and a curse since over the course on several ensuing decades this black gold provided opportunities for rabidly corrupt dictators as well as their rivals in the military. Nigeria has reportedly had just two legitimate presidential elections under its belt—2011 and 2015—Nigeria has had less than a decade of democratic and not completely corrupt rule in its entire history.