T&T still struggling with question of nationhood

As a retired public servant, I have served my country at home and abroad for 40 years. I avail myself of yet another opportunity to say MAY GOD BLESS OUR NATION.
I have vivid memory of the flag-raising ceremony on August 31, 1962, and hearing the children of the nation sing our National Anthem. The voice of our illustrious Prime Minister who recited the preamble of the nation’s Constitution at the Red House that day kept echoing in my ears for days. I knew then that we were on the right path, destined to become a truly great nation.
I took great pride to serve a people who were going to be governed by a Constitution that guaranteed “every individual, regardless of race, origin, colour, religion or sex, is entitled to certain fundamental rights and freedoms”.
I regret to say the path towards nationhood was soon abandoned, and the efforts of loyal public servants to pursue that destiny were met with some frustration.
Trinidad and Tobago, after 60 years of Independence, is still struggling with the question of nationhood. It is a country with a divided population that is not prepared to aspire together and achieve together for the welfare of all its citizens.
As a government school teacher, I remember every child in school was required to say the “Trinidad and Tobago Independence Pledge” which was designed to foster loyalty to the country and promote the spirit of togetherness and nationalism.
I am not aware that the practice is still current. However, I believe that with the present state of indiscipline and lawlessness in some of the educational institutions, the practice should continue.
It may help to promote the freedoms guaranteed in our Constitution, and perhaps help the next generation strive for nationalism.
I still remember the “Pledge” that was drafted by Ms Majorie Padmore, a former director of music in our Ministry of Education.
I also avail myself of the opportunity to congratulate the acting Consul General and her staff for the efficient and invaluable service you give to our nationals in Canada.
Mahmud S Dean Aziz
retired ambassador
to Canada