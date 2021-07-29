kamla rowley

The letter published on Tuesday, “Where is the money coming from?”, suffers from a misleading headline, as the focus was on the issue of where should the money be spent.

The focus was on Government priorities and the inordinate sums being wasted on prestige projects instead of issues which affect every citizen on a daily basis. The sums being invested(?) in this sinecure airline which has rarely turned, if ever turned, a profit would easily pay for all the security needs of our tiny, peaceful country, provided they are always used properly.

Unfortunately, that has so rarely happened that it gives one little hope of any living Trinidadian ever benefiting from that phenomenon.

The question really has to do with the needs of the people and the actions of the State to try to meet those needs.

Balancing the demands of the various powerful pressure groups against what is in the best interest of the country, and the overwhelming majority of our citizens, appears to be beyond the competence of our political leaders of whatever political stripe.

The country appears to be stuck in the political no-man’s-land of who we go put, when all the options lead to the same dead end.

If it is any consolation, many of our more highly developed neighbours are stuck in the same conundrum.

Karan Mahabirsingh

via e-mail

