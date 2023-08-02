The Prime Minister said this week that Trinidad and Tobago is not a failed state but a “real place”.
Little did Dr Rowley know that his utterance was a complete understatement because T&T is not a real place, but “too real of a place”.
T&T is so real that even though the population is psychologically gripped by the fear of crime, a mother who was home alone with her daughters is now facing the possibility of jail time.
Her daughter is facing the possibility of seeing her mother imprisoned like a criminal and growing up without her.
All of this because the mother used her husband’s licensed firearm to defend her life and the life of her daughter from bandits who were hell-bent on breaking into their home.
Apparently, according to the laws of T&T, you cannot harm a bandit while they are attempting to break into your home even if you have access to a firearm which, although not being yours, legally belongs to your husband.
Apparently what the laws of T&T stipulate is that the mother was supposed to wait until the bandits broke into her home, overpowered her and her daughter, beat them, raped them, possibly killed them, stole their hard-earned belongings, and then left their bodies to be found by her husband, the holder of the licensed firearm.
Apparently this mother was supposed to wait for these bandits to slaughter them, the same way Chuck Attin and Noel Seepersad slaughtered Candice Scott and Karen Sa Gomes at Scott’s Westmoorings home back in 1994.
T&T has 4D realness.