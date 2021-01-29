Australia, the UK, Canada, the US and the EU and other nations and groups of nations do not require their nationals to seek exemptions to return. So why Trinidad and Tobago?
I understand the Government’s concern, and I applaud their caution generally, but it is not fair to ask a citizen to request an exemption.
A government is responsible for the safety and security of its population; therefore, in times like these, a government should seek to ensure the safety, security and well being of its citizenry.
The above-mentioned countries and others not mentioned require non-citizens to seek exemptions for entry.
That makes sense. But to require your own citizens to seek an exemption is stupid.
No one is saying don’t quarantine them. That must be done.
The nations mentioned require their citizens to be quarantined for 14 days upon return.
But it is unfair to require your own citizens to seek exemptions.