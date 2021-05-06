Life is a learning experience. What does not kill us makes us stronger.
Here is what Covid-19 has taught us:
• Family matters more than we realised.
• We have unleashed a revolution in medicine.
• Self-care is not self-indulgence.
• Have a stash ready for the next crisis.
• The saying “age is just a number” has new meaning.
• We befriended technology and there is no going back.
• Work is anywhere now—a good thing for older T&T people.
• Our trust in one another has frayed, but it can slowly be restored.
• The crowds will return, but we will gather carefully.
• Loneliness hurts health more than we thought.
• When our world gets small, nature lets us live large.
• We can hope for stability, but best be prepared for the opposite.
• Wealth inequality is increasing and it affects us all.
• The benefits of telemedicine have become indisputable.
• T&T won’t ever be the same.
I say again, T&T will never ever be the same.
Are we clear?
AV Rampersad
Princes Town