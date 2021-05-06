Life is a learning experience. What does not kill us makes us stronger.

Here is what Covid-19 has taught us:

• Family matters more than we realised.

• We have unleashed a revolution in medicine.

• Self-care is not self-indulgence.

• Have a stash ready for the next crisis.

• The saying “age is just a number” has new meaning.

• We befriended technology and there is no going back.

• Work is anywhere now—a good thing for older T&T people.

• Our trust in one another has frayed, but it can slowly be restored.

• The crowds will return, but we will gather carefully.

• Loneliness hurts health more than we thought.

• When our world gets small, nature lets us live large.

• We can hope for stability, but best be prepared for the opposite.

• Wealth inequality is increasing and it affects us all.

• The benefits of telemedicine have become indisputable.

• T&T won’t ever be the same.

I say again, T&T will never ever be the same.

Are we clear?

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

