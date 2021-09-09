T&T will stay on the path of success

In yet another desperate bid to grab media headlines as a means of cheap self-promotion, the United National Congress (UNC) has caused more harm than good by making “mas” over plans by the National Gas Company (NGC) to allocate monies for the maintenance of the out-of-service Atlantic Train 1 gas supply project.
While it is well known that NGC has been forced to ration supplies to its valued customers because of production shortfalls, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has apparently decided to abuse the nation’s now-vulnerable cash cow by unleashing a heap of criticism, obviously intended to cause further damage to the company and the country, at a time when we need all hands on deck.
True to form, Persad-Bissessar used her Monday night forum this week to interfere in sensitive negotiations being conducted in the most sober surroundings, and cast all to the wind when she described the current situation thus: “We are currently being ruled by a band of thieves, led by a wannabe tyrant. And the UNC is the only force able to call them out and stop them.”
Not content with slinging mud at the international conglomerates involved in this important exercise, Persad-Bissessar even used the opportunity to throw blows below the belt of hard-working Energy Minister Stuart Young by side-swiping his brother, Angus, for his firm’s involvement in a company which is far removed from this situation.
On the issue of First Citizens making a substantial investment in Barita, very conveniently, Persad-Bissessar omitted to mention that, in stark contrast with the investment of US$26.7 million paid by FCIS (First Citizens Investment Services) for 6.1 per cent stake in Barita on December 4, 2020, the FCIS stake was worth an estimated US$40 million on September 3.
She also pounced on NGC chairman Conrad Enill for being “shamefully aware” that there would be no gas from BP for Train 1, but they still were giving out hundreds of millions of dollars to contractors.
In seeking to “throw out corn to catch more political fowl”, the Opposition Leader missed the point that to be aware is to demonstrate that you are competently managing your affairs, and there is no question of shame or pride here—as the NGC team has shown.
Other key players, including Finance Minister Colm Imbert, are keenly aware and supportive.
The sad outcome is that as the NGC works vigorously to keep our country’s finances in the black despite the dire circumstances facing the industry, Persad-Bissessar is insisting that defeat must be snatched from the jaws of victory or, as they say in cycling, “devil take the hindmost”.
Discerning observers are however well aware of the very excellent work done by the Trinidad and Tobago Government in saving this country from the jaws of economic death in its transactions with world energy giants, negotiated by the outgoing UNC government with then-energy minister Kevin Ramnarine at the helm.
This experience has powered Stuart Young to pay keen attention to the current situation in Guyana where the attorney general is in great pain as he deals with a monstrous oil contract left by the Granger regime.
While this is the kind of scenario the Opposition would like to see Trinidad and Tobago descend into, we can all rest assured that with energy in the hands of men like Stuart Young, we will stay on the path of success—and will also help our Caricom neighbours see the light.
It should also be obvious that at the rate the UNC is going, there is not a snowball’s chance in hell that this band of pirates would ever be returned to power in T&T.
Or, as the old people like to say, “Dat and Gord face yuh will never see.”
Rudolph Williams
St James