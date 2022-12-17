I am totally amazed by T&TEC’s behaviour when it comes to trimming bushes that interfere with the provision of electricity to premises.

On Friday I was aware of a T&TEC crew in my area when they reversed into my neighbour’s entrance, pulling at the low-hanging lines.

I was wondering why they were there in the first place. Little did l know that they were there for me!

After l saw the personnel coming to my gate, I asked the crew what they were doing there. I was informed that they were there to cut the bamboo that was infringing on their lines. They had done this a couple of times before. I allowed them into my premises to trim the bamboo.

During the trimming exercise, some of the branches fell into my neighbour’s yard. The T&TEC person asked me if the neighbour was at home and enquired if I was on good terms with my neighbour, as he had noticed the padlock to my neighbour’s gate was open and he could go in and remove the branches.

So, idiot that is me, called the neighbour and asked if it would be okay for the crew to go in and remove the offending branches. I was given the okay.

Long story short, the neighbour’s yard was cleared of the branches, but not mine. I was informed that since the tree was on my premises, I would have to look after it myself! T&TEC only cares about the others, not YOU!

Why does T&TEC have their lines crossing my property? This is their problem, not mine. Take responsibility for what nonsense you do.

We need a Jerome Lynch for all these abominations that occur daily in T&T.

Arlette Jutla

Maraval

