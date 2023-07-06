T&TEC the worst at trouble reports!

It is approximately 9.55 a.m. on Tuesday morning. I have spent the last 35 minutes trying to contact T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) on their various landline phones to report an outage.
I am writing this letter on a back-up UPS system that can go at any minute. One does not know how bad things are in a country until one needs to get emergency services.
T&TEC is the worst when it comes to making a trouble report. Their 800-8832 trouble report number for the Eastern area rings and rings and rings. No answer.
Their landline numbers for Curepe, Northern Area, Eastern Area and Central Area ring and ring and ring. No answer. Head office, the phone rings and rings and rings. No answer.
If I could only cuss in a letter. T&TEC, if you do not want your customers to bother you when electricity goes, do not advertise landline telephone numbers for them to call! It is beyond frustrating to call about six different numbers and no one answers the phone. No one!
This is where we have reached as a country. Systems that have been allowed to deteriorate to the disadvantage of citizens. But we are holding big-shot meetings in the Hyatt to celebrate 50 years of Caricom.
I have reached the end of this letter and electricity has not returned!
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope