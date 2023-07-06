It is approximately 9.55 a.m. on Tuesday morning. I have spent the last 35 minutes trying to contact T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) on their various landline phones to report an outage.

I am writing this letter on a back-up UPS system that can go at any minute. One does not know how bad things are in a country until one needs to get emergency services.

T&TEC is the worst when it comes to ma­king a trouble report. Their 800-8832 trouble report number for the Eastern area rings and rings and rings. No answer.

Their landline numbers for Curepe, Northern Area, Eastern Area and Central Area ring and ring and ring. No answer. Head office, the phone rings and rings and rings. No answer.

If I could only cuss in a letter. T&TEC, if you do not want your customers to bother you when electricity goes, do not advertise landline telephone numbers for them to call! It is beyond frustrating to call about six different numbers and no one answers the phone. No one!

This is where we have reached as a country. Systems that have been allowed to deteriorate to the disadvantage of citizens. But we are holding big-shot meetings in the Hyatt to celebrate 50 years of Caricom.

I have reached the end of this letter and electricity has not returned!

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&TEC the worst at trouble reports!

It is approximately 9.55 a.m. on Tuesday morning. I have spent the last 35 minutes trying to contact T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) on their various landline phones to report an outage.

I am writing this letter on a back-up UPS system that can go at any minute. One does not know how bad things are in a country until one needs to get emergency services.

Where do Windies fans go from here?

After the West Indies slumped inexorably to a shocking seven-­wicket defeat by Associate side Scotland on July 1 (first time West Indies would not be appearing in an ODI World Cup tournament since 1975), I put my tears to paper

Top 10 heartbreaking WI losses in limited overs

Kenya’s first ODI win came against a West Indies team with the likes of Lara, Richardson, Chanderpaul, Bishop, Walsh and Ambrose. Chasing a modest total of 166, the Windies innings never took off as they were bundled out for 93. This defeat was an indication of what was to come from the Caribbean men in the future.

An idea whose time has come

An idea whose time has come

Free and affordable movement of Caricom people within the regional bloc is a fundamental condition for actualising the fullest possible potential of regional integration.

Be alert, everyone is a suspect

As far back as in the 1990s, as a young detective in Port of Spain, our supervisors always advised us juniors that “concert season is robbery season”, meaning that once there are going to be big concerts and events in the country, in particular Port of Spain where we worked, expect increased occurrences of robberies.

Tobago has no ‘megafarm’

May I respectfully suggest that the authorities responsible for planning and presenting the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) budget 23/24 refrain from the use of “mega­farm” terminolo­gy whenever and wherever presentations are being made on behalf of the assembly.