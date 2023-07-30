T20 the ‘bane’ of cricket

The ICC (after much debate) has agreed to limit the participation of foreign players in the T20 leagues around the world in a bid to curb the growing influence of the huge money leagues that are mushrooming everywhere in the world.
The Indian Premier League began in 2008, and was the first T20 league, which gave rise to the Big Bash League, the T20 Blast, The Pakistan Super League and the Hundred—and now almost every country has its own T20 competition.
These T20 leagues demand a huge influx of foreign players and have led to many players quitting the central contracts of their own countries and going full-time as free agents playing in the T20 leagues around the world.
The ICC has approved a cap of four overseas players—active or retired—and seven local players per franchise team. This ruling will not initially affect existing tournaments such as the UAE-based league (ILT20), the US-based major league cricket (MLC) and Canada—yes, Canada’s Global T20—all of which allow more than four overseas players in the playing 11. These leagues will have to conform to this ruling in the near future. Additionally, the franchise will have to pay a ten-per cent release fee to the home board of each player it hires every season.
The recommendation to limit the number of players came from an ICC working group which was asked to come up with a recommendation to fight the player drain feared by some full members. This is due to the mushrooming of T20 leagues, especially in non-full member countries.
When the ICC met last week the decision did not come without hiccup, as the proposal was initially voted down. However, there was a resolve for some regulation which, as expressed by one official at the meeting, “protects” the sport.
The question arises: why is there a need to protect the sport, and from what? This writer’s opinion for some time is that the continuous draw away from Test cricket will, at the end of the day, cause the demise of cricket on the whole, as is happening right in our backyard.
The more West Indies cricket falls into ruin, the more cricket on the whole will fall into ruin, including the T20 version.
Basically, members agreed cricket must avoid conditions that could lead to the kind of breakaway and eventual takeover of the sport that golf underwent recently, with prominent golfers defecting to a parallel circuit LIV Golf owned by a Saudi Arabian fund, which offered unparalleled financial rewards.
The spread of IPL into other leagues worldwide is creating a major threat and is essentially forming a parallel calendar. Four of the six franchises in the MLC belong to IPL franchises.
Several leading players globally, barring India—yes, barring India—have signed up. India does not allow its players to play franchise cricket except the IPL. (They focus on their local Ranji Trophy.)
Rahul Dravid was quoted as saying “I do not want our players to go the way of the West Indies” (November 2022)—this after the WI debacle of the World T20 in 2022 where Mr Hetmyer missed his plane twice, but was most present in the United Arab Emirates league a mere couple months after earning a hefty US$450,000 for his efforts and playing a major role in his team winning the league.
The ICC working group was concerned the lure of T20 has created serious scenarios faced by countries like New Zealand, where Trent Boult turned down his national contract last August to become a free agent so that he could focus on playing T20s.
Jason Roy terminated his ECB incremental contract in May this year to play for Los Angeles Knight Riders in the MLC. So, the writing is on the wall. The tsunami of cricket is real and we have to take action—drastic action.
According to a report commissioned by the CWI (T20 inquest report and basically swept under the “matting”), West Indies may “cease to exist” unless the issue of its players prioritising global T20 leagues ahead of international duties is resolved.
So while we flock to the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in our masses for the T20 matches and continue to ignore Test cricket, we will almost certainly be encompassed by the tsunami of cricket.
