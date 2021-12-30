Tackle garbage situation in Chaguanas

Have you ever driven along Connector Road in Chaguanas? If you don’t know where it is, it’s a very convenient route that connects Pierre Road, Charlieville, with the Chaguanas Main Road, just west of the Chaguanas Borough Corporation.
Aside from commuting, it has become an equal convenience for residents of the environs of Chaguanas to dump their garbage.
On any day, a quick drive along the pot-holed surface will reveal tyres, broken toilets, face basins, mattresses and numerous other items.
The borough corporation occasionally does a general clean-up, but ahead of the popular holidays—Divali, Christmas and Eid-ul-Fitr, the volume of garbage increases once more.
Another favoured dumping area is the similarly unpopulated roads of the planned housing development between Connector Road and the Caroni Savannah Road, in the vicinity of Costaatt.
Much closer to home in the Charlieville area, we now have to contend with a neighbour who is dumping his construction garbage in the open lands of Cemetery Sreet.
Numerous complaints to the municipal police and the mayor have been fruitless; we are not sure what else can be done.
If there is anyone who has the legal strength to do something about the garbage situation in Chaguanas, it would be most appreciated.
Perhaps it is not a significant issue on the mayor’s list, but he, like all other politicians, needs to be aware that there are quick wins to be had that can have resounding impact.
May I suggest, Mr Faaiq Mohammed, that this is one?
Wendy Chadee
Charlieville