Violence against women and girls continues to be the most pervasive and pressing human rights issue in the world today.

It is both an abhorrent crime and a public health emergency, with far-reaching consequences for millions of women and girls in every corner of the globe.

The latest figures from UN Women confirm that during the Covid-19 pandemic, levels of violence against women and girls have increased.

Across 13 countries, almost half of all women reported that they or a woman they know began to experience gender-based violence during the pandemic.

Almost a quarter of women reported that household conflicts had become more frequent. A similar proportion said they felt less safe at home.

Violence in any part of society affects us all. From the scars on the next generation to the weakening of the social fabric.

We can draw a straight line between violence against women, civil oppression and violent conflict. From rape and sexual slavery used as tools of war, to the thread of misogyny that runs through violent extremism.

But violence against women is not inevitable. The right policies and programmes bring results.

That means comprehensive, long-term strategies that tackle the root causes of violence, protect the rights of women and girls, and promote strong and autonomous women’s rights movements.

This is the model that the United Nations has built through its partnership with the European Union, the Spotlight Initiative.

Last year, in partner countries, we saw a 22 percent increase in prosecution of perpetrators. Eighty-four laws and policies were passed or strengthened. And more than 650,000 women and girls were able to access gender-based violence services, despite restrictions related to the pandemic.

Change is possible.

Now is the time to redouble our efforts so that together, we can eliminate violence against women and girls by 2030.

António Guterres, UN Secretary General. (Statement marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Avoid social media doctors

On Thursday night all eyes were glued to some form of media as the nation eagerly and attentively followed every word uttered by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

No one knew what would have been said or implemented. The address to the nation focused on the vulnerabilities created by this coronavirus pandemic. The strain on the medical system, the strain on the economy and on the education system.

The exacting gift

The exacting gift

“I suppose I don’t think of myself as a man really. I think of myself more as an artist.”

It is typical of Jackie Hinkson that he would identify more with the one that has consciously defined his life, all 79 years so far. “What surprises me about that whole idea of me as an artist is how it started, and how it evolved, because I didn’t understand how that happened.”

Fight against vaccine disparity

Fight against vaccine disparity

Spooked by the emergence of another Covid-19 variant that may be more aggressively transmissible and possibly evasive of the vaccine, global markets went into turmoil yesterday while several countries promptly banned flights from certain states in Africa.

Tackle the root causes

Violence against women and girls continues to be the most pervasive and pressing human rights issue in the world today.

It is both an abhorrent crime and a public health emergency, with far-reaching consequences for millions of women and girls in every corner of the globe.

Help us stop plague of violence against women

November 25 was the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Here at the United Nations and across the world, we are celebrating those who are working to protect women and girls and defend their human rights.

So many tales behind violence against women

The observance of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2021 sees us in T&T having the same old conversations and rolling out of female death statistics.