Tackle this burning issue

There seems to be a common pastime among a lot of T&T citizens. Sunday morning, bright and early, they go into their backyards, or any nearby clearing, collect as much garbage as they could, and then light it on fire—to the detriment of all their neighbours downwind.
It doesn’t matter whether their neighbours are old and infirm, or suffer from asthma, or even if they simply don’t want all their clean clothes drying on the line to smell like a garbage fire, these inconsiderate neighbours burn away without regard for anyone but themselves.
I was always of the impression that lighting these fires was illegal, but I guess I could be wrong because I’ve never heard of anyone being arrested or fined for lighting a fire.
Question for the Government: is there any department or division or service that you can create to help combat this selfish and destructive hobby that so many individuals seem to enjoy?
Maybe something like a fire service or something.
I don’t know—just brainstorming.
Atticus Collins III
San Fernando