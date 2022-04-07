Tackling domestic violence requires a targeted approach

No problem can be solved unless its cause is first accurately identified. This would seem to be an obvious assertion, but in practice, empirical analysis is often overridden by personal agendas and ideology.
Nowhere is this more evident than in the issue of domestic violence. While this is something that can never be entirely eradicated, involving as it does human passions, its incidence can certainly be reduced if the right policies are put in place.
Unfortunately, pretty much all discourse on domestic violence starts from false premises. The main misleading claims are:
1. Domestic abuse of women is widespread.
In fact, the United Nations 2010 report on violence in the Caribbean found that just six to eight per cent of couples are in abusive relationships in Trinidad and Tobago.
2. Violence against women is caused by sexist beliefs among men.
On the contrary, every opinion survey over the past 20 years shows that most men support equal rights for women.
3. “Society” discriminates against women.
A 2017 survey carried out by the Equal Opportunity Commission found that men experience bias along eight dimensions, all of which affect their roles as citizens and breadwinners (ethnicity, race, class, status, income, occupation, educational level and political views), while women perceive discrimination along five dimensions, all related to their private lives (gender, neighbourhood, parental status, disability and marital status).
4. Domestic violence affects all women.
While it is trivially true that abuse happens in all classes and cohorts, the rates of such abuse differ significantly by class and union status—ie, domestic violence is least prevalent in the middle- and upper-classes and for married women.
5. Domestic violence is always perpetrated by men.
The UN Caribbean report found that women are responsible for 40 per cent of violence in relationships, a figure that matches research from other societies.
Given these facts, it is clear that tackling domestic violence requires a more targeted and objective approach. Unfortunately, this would not benefit the so-called gender experts who direct such policies.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport