Tackling noise pollution

Advocacy against noise pollution should be welcomed and supported. Together, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) are important synergistically in spreading awareness of its harmful effects.

The public outcry should be heeded. Exposure to atmospheric pollution is deleterious to the health and well-being of human and animal life.

Sound is measured in decibels. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it is highly threatening.

The European Environment Agency estimated 72,000 people were admitted to hospital, with 16,000 premature deaths in Europe alone. Therefore, I was happy to see the Citizens Against Noise Pollution TT (CANPTT) call for a boost in decibel meters in the TTPS.

More so, sound sources can be assessed once it exceeds a particular threshold.

It is imperative to continue regulating laws and stricter enforcement to protect our ecosystems. Awareness is a step in the right direction, coupled with preventative and corrective measures for residential areas.

Mandatory separation should also be carefully identified for commercial spaces with high-functioning machinery and equipment.

Unwanted noise pollution triggers psychological behaviours, negatively impacting cognitive performance, speech and communication development in young children.

Noise-induced hearing loss and other health issues are being diagnosed among all groups.

Therefore, this should behoove us to do our part, protect the environment and our citizens, rather than being obdurate or pertinacious. Thank you, Citizens Against Noise Pollution in TT (CANPTT), for your activism.

Ancilla Ashley Kirby

Port of Spain

