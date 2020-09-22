Tactless, impertinent and downright stupid.
These are my adjectives to describe Gary Griffith’s public attack on the Prime Minister, who simply expressed an insightful observation over widespread public rage at what was perceived as a biased response by law enforcement officers to the Bayshore Towers pool party amid Covid-19 restrictions.
Media images of previous Covid-19 parties captured people at private locations lined up against a wall and lying on the floor, like common criminals. As such, Gary Griffith’s confounded explanation of private property and the law, as we say in local parlance—dat explanation eh come, come again!
Then, he, Gary, tells us that the Bayshore Towers “revellers” had separated into groups of five when the police arrived. However, photographs circulating on social media show a group of a dozen people closely intermingling with one another.
Police, armed with a search warrant, entered the home of the young woman photographed at a beach-front property and retrieved electronic devices to examine photographs to determine whether or not she had broken Covid-19 regulations.
How come the police saw it fit to use photographs as evidence in this instance, and did not use the photographs of the Bayshore Towers group to indict them? What hypocrisy.
Curiously, Terrence Deyalsingh, without the police making a determination on whether or not the young lady was culpable, chose to publicly admonish her, but was silent on the pool party. Is it personal, Mr Deyalsingh?
Gary Griffith, since assuming office (thanks to Dr Rowley, who initially did not sanction his appointment), has attacked everyone who was farse enough to question and criticise his sometimes-dubious tactics.
From the Law Association which, according to Gary, doesn’t know the law, to the Police Complaints Authority which he sees as irrelevant, the independence of the media, and now the Prime Minister of the country—this speaks volumes to the mind of the police commissioner.
Just imagine, a public servant publicly attacking the Prime Minister. I hope the Police Association hauled him over the coals for his indiscreet action.
By the way, Gary, that ad, at taxpayers’ expense, trying to convince us that it was not the Covid-19 restrictions that impacted the reduction in crime, has gained no traction. Pat yourself on the back until it turns blue—the award for crime reduction goes to Covid-19 and the shutdown restrictions.
Don’t compare us to New York, please. Our dynamics are quite different. When the crime rate was down in New York, ours was up in the air.
S Mahabir
Port of Spain