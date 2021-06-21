I would hope that the Minister of Public Utilities has taken note that this is the second time that the action of the management of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), wittingly or unwittingly, has embarrassed the Government.

On the first occasion, water could not reach many areas in Central and South Trinidad as residents there were preparing to celebrate Divali. It took the personal intervention of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for water to be restored.

Now we have the situation where WASA has embarked on a disconnection drive to collect outstanding water rates. A perfectly valid action, but surely, not in the midst of a deadly pandemic and a national lockdown. And what is worse, without even alerting the line minister.

Who carried the blame for both incidents?

Is this a case of the tail wagging the dog at WASA, or is there more than the pestle in the mortar?

Harry Partap

Former MP, Tableland

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Evaluating the Police Commissioner

Evaluating the Police Commissioner

“What gets measured gets done” is an old cliché that provides an element of motivation to perform despite the oft-cited, by primarily bargaining-unit workers, that “it’s not in my job description so I’ll not do it”.

Thanks to Govt for the vaccination

As a 65-year-old who loves his country and is still employed full time, I would like to thank our government most sincerely for availing me and my wife the opportunity to be fully vaccinated. 

Citizens crying out for unity among our leaders

Amid this present pandemic with hundreds of lives lost already and thousands of infections in Trinidad and Tobago, a cry can be heard for unity by many throughout the country to deal with this crisis. 

Let them eat cake

LET them eat cake.

This is a saying that clearly shows what is happening now in Trinidad and Tobago, how the insensitivity to our suffering citizens and clearly the incomprehension of the realities of the life that our population is facing by the lockdown restrictions and the pandemic are totally being mishandled by the Rowley Government at this time. They are out of touch with the common man.

Pay your bills on time

I am in agreement with Mr O Wilson’s letter in the Sunday Express, that citizens will splurge on KFC, Carnival costumes and MovieTowne dinners, but will not pay their WASA, T&TEC and TSTT bills on time.