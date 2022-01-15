Minister of Public Administration Allyson West is reported as saying the Government has more important issues to deal with than a dress code.

Of course, you do, Minister West, and therein lies the problem. It is a problem of politicians losing touch with the needs of ordinary folks and forgetting the old adage that little things mean a lot.

Most of us just want to live, follow the rules and keep out of trouble, but the system works against us.

The dress code issue is just one example of how a simple fix can positively impact the lives of many, yet the Government’s colonial-like behaviour towards this remains mostly unchanged.

The global estimates are that 15 per cent of young women give birth before age 18 and that is the percentage of our young women who are likely to be single, unemployed and in need of Government services and support.

Think of the young, unemployed mother who has to access Government services. She has to find someone to take care of her child, dress appropriately and hustle unreliable transportation to head to the Government office.

If all she owns is a pair of slippers, she will be turned away to begin the process all over, but this time she has to find money to purchase a pair of shoes.

Depending on the location of the service she is accessing, the workaround is to go across the street and rent a pair of shoes, or a shawl, or a jacket.

This was a pre-Covid solution that I became aware of because I was wearing a cap-sleeved dress and denied entry to the Inland Revenue Office.

Replicate this same scenario for persons who are running small businesses or just operating “a hustle”.

Accessing Government services becomes a project which you have to prepare for, and put in place a contingency for when the attempt fails because it is highly likely that you will have to return on another occasion to complete your transaction. And this is despite the promises to put several services online.

The newly minted Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary has demonstrated that this little irritant in the system can be changed by the “stroke of a pen” without any negative consequences to the way business is conducted.

He has taken advantage of a low-hanging fruit and his action has resonated with the average citizen.

Hopefully, he will continue to harvest those low-hanging fruits which make life easier and demonstrate to his counterparts in Trinidad that governance is about delivering services to the population.

What I saw in Minister West’s response is arrogance and lack of care. She could have acknowledged the issue and promised to look into it.

After six years in office, this PNM administration has not even delivered on a change in the dress code.

Is it that our officials do not access services? Is it that they don’t have to hustle for transportation? Is it that they don’t see the daily struggle of citizens?

Or is it that everything looks rosy through their SUVs with windows tinted darker than the legal limit?

Whatever the answer, take a pattern from the THA Chief Secretary and remove some of the small irritants which confront us daily.

Dennise Demming

Diego Martin

