Take a permanent break, Dr Rowley

The front page of yesterday’s Express carried the headline “TRAPPED IN POVERTY”, detailing the plight of a family from central Trinidad, consisting of nine children and their parents. Of the nine, eight of them have no birth certificates.
And while the author chose to highlight this family, the harsh reality is that there are quite possibly many others like this across Trinidad and Tobago, who know nothing about what a birth certificate or a passport looks like. What has the Dr Keith Rowley-led PNM Government, who have been “in charge now” for six years done to alleviate the mass poverty and growing hopelessness among the poorest of our citizens? The answer is nothing. Absolutely nothing!
Even as the third month of NAMDEVCO’s food hamper distribution is underway, the list of persons that appeal to my office for help far outgrows and outweighs this short-term relief measure. Keith Rowley and his Government’s lack of direction has put our country into an economic tailspin, from which there can be little hope for recovery. The proof of this lies in the simple fact that the Rowley-led PNM has completely ignored the report of their “Roadmap to Recovery Committee” that Rowley himself commissioned; thrown away like yesterday’s newspaper.
Meanwhile, the vast majority of those who have been thrown on the breadline still cannot help themselves, given the Government’s refusal to re-open the economy. What was the rationale behind opening laundromats ahead of everything else? To date, no one knows. And when the media start putting the Opposition’s questions to him directly, Rowley asks the country to give him a break.
I join with my colleague Senator Wade Mark in inviting the Prime Minister to take a permanent break and get out of office before the disaster that he and his Government have been inflicting on this country since September 2015 becomes a permanent one.
Khadijah Ameen
MP, St Augustine