I applaud MP Keith Scotland for his suggestion to utilise coalpots, except that in modern T&T mostly the elite still have coalpots, others have barbecue grills (but that could work too).
It’s not so much about the coalpot but about people learning to adjust to their circumstance.
Long ago, when “gas done!” I saw my deceased mother, RIP, turn over her iron, prop it against the wall, rest a saucepan on it and boil water to send her children off to school with a hot cup of tea. On another occasion with no matches to light the stove, she promptly plugged in the iron and rest it on a sheet of newspaper, blowing as needed until it caught fire. Stove lit.
Her philosophy was “yuh doh have to beg yuh neighbours” for nothing.
We were an average Morvant family sufficiently provided for by the patriarch but those times just came along.
The moral is simply to say you adjust to your circumstance, it has nothing to do with your social standing, dignity or ambition.
The circumstance of poverty/hardship is in most cases temporary if you make the necessary adjustments.
People make great sacrifices to buy their Carnival costumes, to travel abroad, to build their homes,
We are always proud of the sacrifices “others” made to achieve their goals, What about us?
By de way yuh ever taste a dirt oven bread..? Premium stuff in Tobago, yes.