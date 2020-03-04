Take a U-turn

While every country should engage in driving safety initiatives, here in T&T the implementation of the latest revenue-generating initiative leads me to this question. Where is the revenue from fines being spent? It was quoted on the news recently that last year alone the related revenue of $171 million! There is no evidence of this money being spent on the same deplorable roads that are helping to cause accidents!
We have a Pitch Lake producing material for roads worldwide but here we are a pothole nation! These government funding initiatives may lead to overzealous enforcement by police which in turn impacts the everyday driver. Lately, you clearly see more police on highway patrol than you see on “people patrol” even though crime continues to spiral out of control!
In First World countries, the revenue from these programmes are spent on driver education programmes, road technology, refurbishment of roads, etc!
The cost of the average speeding ticket in the US is US$150 and here the new fine of $1,000 is the equivalent of the USD amount! But here we are already underpaid and the cost of living continues to soar, so who came up with the violation penalty fee structure consisting of these prodigious fees!
Yes, by all means stress road safety first as our driving definitely needs improvement and our road deaths continue to rise but think of the poor man first too and lower the fines or spend the revenue on us citizens and demonstrate you are considering the citizenry first!