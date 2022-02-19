Last week, I read in the newspaper that the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago indicated our Constitution was outdated and needed to be revised—a sentiment with which most people would agree.
He also expressed an opinion that the position of permanent secretary in ministries should extend to members of the private sector, so as to incorporate officials who hold practical experience in conducting and being a business administrator.
He was speaking at the opening of the new and modern Nutrimix Group hatchery. The director of the Nutrimix Group had outlined the challenges faced and the red tape they had to overcome in order to make their business operational.
The opinion expressed by the Honourable Prime Minister is a welcome idea by most citizens and business owners of this country.
Everyone at some point can relate to the challenges faced and obstacles to overcome when transacting some form of business in Trinidad. Utility companies, property transactions and banking are among some of the top contenders for snail’s-pace transactions.
What we as citizens have to understand is the power of a permanent secretary, public servants and the influence they hold. While I agree the Government holds a lot of administrative power, the service provided really comes down to the public servants who work at these institutions.
I am sure most people can relate a story of poor service by an officer at a State agency. There are many hard-working public servants. However, the few who use their job as a means to receive a salary only overshadow the hard work done by their ambitious colleagues.
If some of these State agencies are headed by a permanent secretary who has experience in operating a successful business, then the administration of service under them would become more efficient and every member of the public would benefit.
The trade unions as well have a crucial role to play. Trade unions do an excellent job in securing the rights of their members, and should be commended; but perhaps these unions can also incorporate within their members the importance of good and efficient service.
Another important factor in business creation is banking. I can personally relate the horrible experience in attempting to start a bank account for my small business. I had my business registered and all supporting documentation, as well as completed application forms, taken to one of my bankers, Republic Bank in Penal.
After months of no feedback and multiple calls—over a year, to be exact—I received a call indicating there was a backlog in opening business accounts. After submitting more than a hundred pages of supporting documentation, all have proven futile. Both Scotiabank at Rushworth Street and High Street took my information on numerous occasions, but feedback never came. Same with First Citizens, Gulf View.
I had discussions with many young, aspiring businessmen and I realised my experience was not unique.
New business owners are forced to transact business without bank accounts due to the red tape to secure a simple account. The reason given by the banks is to avoid money laundering.
My opinion, however, is a business with an official bank account is easier to monitor. Not having a bank account is a recipe for disaster.
If we are to promote growth in our country, create jobs and spread wealth, services that are important to business creation should be more convenient and hassle-free.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando