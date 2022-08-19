Take care of yourself

I feel compelled to comment on the column by Vaneisa Baksh last Saturday recounting her experience with Covid.
During the last week of May 2020, I developed a racking cough and became very lethargic.
My daughter visited on the Sunday and brought lots of soups, which I had a problem eating. She then said she would come over the next morning and, if I was no better, she would take me to the emergency room.
The next day, May 31, 2020, I was taken to the hospital. I was living in Georgia, USA, and hospitalised at St Joseph’s/Emory Hospital. I was admitted, restrained, sedated, medicated, awakened every few days and asked questions like what is your name, date of birth, what is the date today, etc, then sedated again. Meanwhile, my daughter was kept informed twice a day by the social services at the hospital. She could not visit because of the quarantine situation, and this was the pre-vaccine time. In addition, I was treated with an anti-viral drug which caused very strong hallucinations.
My condition was so severe and hopeless that my daughter was told she should be prepared for my death. I was intubated, developed pneumonia and a clot in my leg.
After two weeks in intensive care and another ten days in hospital, I was finally considered well enough to be released to three months of home care. By this time, Covid was spreading so fast that the hospital needed the beds. Home care comprised two half-hour sessions of physical therapy weekly, occupational therapy to evaluate and assist with normal living conditions, a weekly nurse visit, and oxygen for three months.
After two years and three months (I am now 79), I still have an annoying cough and some shortness of breath when I overdo physical activity. I cook, but tasting food when cooking is pointless, and I can’t tell whether I have a sense of smell or not. I used to be very allergic to strong perfumes, detergents, household chemicals, but I don’t remember objecting to any scent recently.
That’s my story. My advice is to take care of yourself. Get into a routine with meals. Without a sense of taste and smell, it becomes quite easy to miss meals. Check a pulmonologist for a baseline exam for your cough. Make sure you have vaccines for some of the viruses that we thought had gone away, but are on the horizon once more.
Greer Reid