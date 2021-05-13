Take heed of the national SOS

During our Friday briefing with the Ministry of Health concerning Covid-19, there was something that was very constant coming from those addressing the public. It was the way citizens should conduct themselves in this pandemic.

I simply want to encourage us all—to the disbelievers: Covid-19 is real. It is right before our very eyes, for we are all witnessing what is taking place.

Our presenters last Friday were consistently sending an SOS to the nation, emphasising the need to follow basic protocols so that the numbers of infections could go down.

Not everyone’s behaviour is negative. Many have taken heed and they are doing what is required, but some choose to totally neglect all health protocols—to their own detriment, and also to the detriment of others.

The ball is in our court. We are the ones responsible here. This is not for eternity.

Pretty soon, if we do the right thing, we can be out there again. This is not just the business of the leadership, but we must realise the significant role we all play in dealing with this deadly virus.

Let us take heed of this national call to obey those basic requirements.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

