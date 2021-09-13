Every day the Ministry of Health gives data on deaths from Covid and each day the public is informed of persons who had “co-morbidities”.
Co-morbidities, as we have come to know, simply means these people had some sort of non-communicable disease (NCD).
NCDs have been blamed since the beginning of this pandemic for most of the deaths, and for patients taking a longer time to recover. We were warned that if we had NCDs, we should be particularly careful.
The pandemic has shown that NCDs is a major issue here in Trinidad and Tobago. Out of 68 deaths for September so far, according to Camille Hunte’s article in the Sunday Express, 66 were people with co-morbidities. That is 97 per cent of all September deaths have been because of NCDs!
The Ministry of Health should not simply be reporting data on deaths, but they should be also bringing awareness to what are NCDs and what this means for us as a society. But the issue is not only one for the MoH. Every citizen needs to take responsibility for his own health.
Even with gyms having been closed for some time, there is no excuse for allowing one’s health to deteriorate. Walking is one of the most effective forms of exercise. Even if one walks on the spot rigorously for 30 minutes, it is better than sitting and blaming the Government for closing gyms. Eating and drinking healthy foods and beverages helps in preventing NCDs as well.
It is quite expensive to feed a family healthy foods nowadays with the price of foods in the supermarkets; however, each person needs to make the healthiest choice they could afford.
Perhaps cutting out the unnecessary unhealthy foods (such as cheap juices filled with sugar) is one way families could afford some more healthy foods. Train children from young to drink more water, eat less packaged snacks, salt and fats.
It is also important to pay attention to risk factors: heredity, age, gender etc and make better lifestyle choices for oneself.
The best thing would be to start now. Many NCDs could be reversed if the proper intervention is done. Many people could prevent NCDs if they make changes now, before it is too late.
Covid is showing us that we need to make changes to avoid and minimise the cases of NCDs, but whatever we do now must remain long after Covid leaves our shores.