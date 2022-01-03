Believe it or not, the new year is here and with it our annual opportunity to take stock and set goals.
1.Volunteer for a local charity or non-profit. Maybe in 2022 you would like to give back in a meaningful way by volunteering at an organisation that does good work in your community. But where do you start? Do not look so much at the things that the world praises, look into the corners, look into the shadows, look at the peripheries, at what the world does not want. He reminds us to consider important what others discard.
Let us ask ourselves, who is forgiven and who is ignored? What resources do I have to share that might help someone else. How can I reorient my thinking so I am more concerned with what matters to God than what matters to earthly society? With these questions guiding our discernment, maybe we can make time in our busy and chaotic lives this year not simply to volunteer but to become what Pope Francis calls St Joseph – masters of the essential.
2. Stop judging others. Judging and gossiping about those around us is so easy to do that we often fall into it without thinking. Take a look at yourself and you might discover something more important. It is good to ask ourselves what drives us to correct a brother or sister and if we are not in some way co-responsible for their mistake. Instead of nitpicking our neighbours, we can be honest with ourselves about our own shortcomings, making space for compassion instead of criticism.
3.Take scripture to heart – be it the Q’uran the Bible or the Bhagwat Gita
Make 2022 your goal to become more familiar with your holy book. The pope says that it irritates him when people recites verses “like Parrots”. He was expressing frustration with an approach to Scripture based on memorisation rather than personal encounter. His words reminded us that sacred Scripture is alive, that it speaks to us on an individual basis. Even though Biblical stories are thousands of years old, we can recognise ourselves in the characters and scenarios.
4.Take one concrete step to become more environmentally conscious. We need both hope and courage he said. Humanity possesses the wherewithal to effect this change, which calls for a genuine conversation, individual as well as communitarian and a decisive will to set out on this path.
5. Pray every day. Even when it is hard.
Pray without ceasing. This year you simply want to be able to pray a nightly Examen or whatever your religion dictates, without falling asleep or pray a Rosary without starting to go through with your to-do list after one decade! Every time we want to pray, we are immediately reminded of many other activities, which at that moment seem more important and urgent.
6. Let go of a grudge or two. “If you have found yourself sniping at your spouse or being short with close friends, Pope Francis has some advice “Don’t end the day angry.”
Too often it is the people we love (and see) the most who bear the brunt of our anger, frustration and pure exhaustion. Never finish the day without making peace. “we fought, why God I said bad words. I said awful things. But now, to finish the day, I must make peace. You know why? Because the cold war the next day is very dangerous.
Whether is a caress on your spouse’s cheek or a conciliatory text, do not let grudges fester till the morning.
7.Get off Twitter.
After the pandemic moved much of our lives online – YouTube, Zoom, untold hours of Covid-19 doom scrolling on Twitter you might be ready for a social media cleanse in 2022. Pope Francis has repeatedly urged people to get off their smart phones and to start communicating with the person in front of them. He warned about the tyranny of being online.
8.Call your loved ones regularly (and truly listen to them).
When was the last time we visited or telephoned an elderly person in order to show our closeness and to benefit from what they have to tell us? Let us not lose the memory preserved by the elderly, for we are children of that history and without roots, we will wither. They protected us while we grew and now it is up to us to protect their lives, to alleviate their difficulties, to attend to their needs and to ensure that they are helped in daily life and not feel alone.