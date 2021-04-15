Take that vaccine

I want to encourage Trinidad and Tobago to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The country should feel happy to show symptoms from the Covid-19 vaccine.

If Tom, Dick and Beharry will not take the vaccine that could end the Covid-19 pandemic, what comes next?

One reason people fear vaccines is because they misunderstand the side effects.

Medical personnel who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 are delighted when the vaccine gave them symptoms.

When medical personnel get sore arms, fatigue, muscle aches or fevers after the Covid-19 vaccines, they celebrate.

These symptoms are not dangerous reactions but positive signs that the immune system is responding to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Not feeling 100 per cent after the vaccine means it is working.

There is a difference between feeling sick and being sick.

Note well.

When you get a fever after the vaccine, it means your immune system is working.

We want our immune system to take notice and mount a response.

It could mean a sore arm or fever.

Medical personnel are not worried about the vaccination.

They are concerned T&T will not take it and ­Covid-19 will drag on.

Notice how politicians, always benders of the truth, experience no symptoms after being vaccinated.

How are we going to encourage vaccination?

Tell people it’s free. Trini like free thing.

Medical personnel did not throw away their shot.

Do not throw away yours.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Promising policing pledges

Several steps in the right direction were announced yesterday by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. For a public that has long been clamouring for these initiatives, the real issue now is when and how.

Caribbean Chernobyl

Caribbean Chernobyl

Plagiarism alert: I stole the headline from my pardner BC, whose editor didn’t like it. But Chornypyl in the Ukrainian language means “Black Dust”, and they’ve got plenty of that in St Vincent. It seems a good fit to me.

La Soufrière’s 1979 eruption was the subject of Dr Keith Rowley’s PhD thesis, The explosive phase lasted just over two weeks. Thousands were evacuated from the north. They were home after a few months.

Take that vaccine

I want to encourage Trinidad and Tobago to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The country should feel happy to show symptoms from the Covid-19 vaccine

Fear of contamination

Fear of contamination from an entire Government sick with Covid-19? Or is the Opposition just addicted to playing political own goals? Perhaps political rain falling and the state of political play has been abandoned until general elections 2025.

Govt, SWMCOL...time to kick-start recycling sector

On Monday, before a Joint Select Committee, Ronald Milford, Solid Waste Management Co Ltd (SWMCOL) ­chairman, stated that 95 per cent (700,000 tonnes) of our country’s waste is dumped annually into landfills.