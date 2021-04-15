Take that vaccine

I want to encourage Trinidad and Tobago to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
The country should feel happy to show symptoms from the Covid-19 vaccine.
If Tom, Dick and Beharry will not take the vaccine that could end the Covid-19 pandemic, what comes next?
One reason people fear vaccines is because they misunderstand the side effects.
Medical personnel who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 are delighted when the vaccine gave them symptoms.
When medical personnel get sore arms, fatigue, muscle aches or fevers after the Covid-19 vaccines, they celebrate.
These symptoms are not dangerous reactions but positive signs that the immune system is responding to the Covid-19 vaccine.
Not feeling 100 per cent after the vaccine means it is working.
There is a difference between feeling sick and being sick.
Note well.
When you get a fever after the vaccine, it means your immune system is working.
We want our immune system to take notice and mount a response.
It could mean a sore arm or fever.
Medical personnel are not worried about the vaccination.
They are concerned T&T will not take it and Covid-19 will drag on.
Notice how politicians, always benders of the truth, experience no symptoms after being vaccinated.
How are we going to encourage vaccination?
Tell people it’s free. Trini like free thing.
Medical personnel did not throw away their shot.
Do not throw away yours.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town