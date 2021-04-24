Take the Covid vaccine

December 8, 2020, marked a critical point in combating Covid-19 in the UK with the very first dose of an approved vaccine being given outside a clinical trial to a person.
That vaccine, from Pfizer-BioNTech, was just the first of many to be approved across the world, with the World Health Organisation citing some 51 candidate vaccines in clinical trials on December 2, 2020.
The decision to approve a vaccine depends on the regulatory process in each country and, no doubt, national pride will cause countries to default to what came up through their own R&D processes.
Nevertheless, at a time with so much epistemological challenge about many issues, where the ability to distinguish truth from falsehood is itself clouded, it is worthwhile stating that the underlying approaches to the development of Covid-19 vaccines are based on existing scientific knowledge and technology.
Whether a person or team is working in China, Russia, the US, UK or Cuba, DNA is DNA, protein structure is protein structure, and a virus is a virus. Additionally, the fundamentals of clinical trials are the same—they must assess: does a vaccine work? Is it safe? And how can it best be distributed and administered?
The speed with which vaccine development has taken place is testament to the ability to use prior knowledge of related coronaviruses, ie, SARS-CoV-1, and the virus causing the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, MERS, with the will and incentive to use technology with a clear focus.
It will be worth considering how much better off we would be across the globe if we had the same focus around protecting the environment and assuring food security.
Regulatory authorities will look at the hard data on efficacy and safety with drilling down to fine detail, and only if the data is sound will a vaccine be approved.
The frameworks in the UK and US are quite rigorous, so that one can take it that a vaccine approved by the UK and US will have met the requirements for efficacy and safety.
This does not mean the processes for approval in other countries will be less stringent—rather, that we know more about the UK and US processes.
Each vaccine must be taken on its own merit with any approved in each country being accompanied by clear guidance on inclusion and exclusion criteria, distribution and dosing. In Trinidad and Tobago, the national authorities will have prior information on what has been approved elsewhere, and there will no doubt be oversight from the WHO.
A key objective of mass vaccination is to stop community transmission of a virus and this requires so called “herd immunity”, which occurs when around 60 per cent or more of a stable population are immune from primary infection and/or immunisation. But, at an individual level, we must consider that each person that is immune will not get infected and hence will not die from Covid-19. If then we move quickly to vaccinate those at highest risk of severe disease, we can drop the clinical impact of Covid-19 well before we stop community transmission. From this standpoint, any amount of vaccination will be beneficial on the way to full population control.
On a personal level, will I get a UK-approved vaccine? Yes. Why? Well, if one does not trust hard data, what will you trust?
Dr Ian K Hosein
is a specialist in Infection Prevention and
Control in the UK
and holds a visiting
professorship at
The UWI, St Augustine