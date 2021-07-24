Take the shot, save your life

Vaccine hesitancy is a delay in acceptance or refusal of vaccines despite the availability of vaccine services.

Vaccine hesitancy is complex and context-specific, varying across time, place and vaccines. It is influenced by factors such as complacency, convenience and confidence.

It is imperative that T&T overcome vaccine hesitancy. There is a need to create trust in the healthcare system.

We need to get the word out. It should be simple to sign up. We should make vaccination a good experience.

There is a need to support the recovery of patients after getting the shot. We need to continue wearing masks, even after being vaccinated. There is a need to build trust and celebrate people who got vaccinated.

T&T has taken many vaccines and we have survived. Why suddenly the hesitancy? Who are the reluctant individuals who need to be coaxed into accepting the vaccine?

T&T like free thing. So, what is the problem? Who do not hear does feel. They who hesitate are lost. Take the Covid-19 vaccine, T&T. Save a life—your own.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

Persuasion, not force

As it prepares to ramp up its communications to counteract vaccine hesitancy, the Ministry of Health’s best chance for success lies in aligning its messaging to the concerns of its target audience.

With the race now on to get vaccines into arms before the more transmissible Delta variant arrives, it might be too late for crafting a scientifically sound public awareness campaign. Nonetheless, a willingness to listen and learn will go a long way in erasing lingering doubts and changing minds.

Impoverishing the Nation

I have termed Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his Finance Minister Colm Imbert the “Diego Martin dinosaurs”, politicians “intellectually fossilised by fossil fuels” who failed to see the global energy revolution threatening the nation’s economy, about which I warned repeatedly for five years.

Choosing fight over flight

I got vaccinated last week. I received the first of two doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine. I chose the drive-through option at the Ato Boldon Stadium because it is close to my home and I didn’t have to leave the privacy or comfort of my car to queue up at any stage of the proceedings, which is helpful to people who suffer with Parkinson’s and similar neurological disorders.

Make life jackets mandatory on open vessels

Once more, the families of seafarers are left to mourn the death of their relatives out at sea. This time the victims are two fishermen who apparently were attacked by pirates.

The incidents of people drowning at sea have become far too prevalent. It is time the authorities make the wearing of life jackets on open vessels mandatory. This would help to save the lives of many people, whether they are fishermen or people on pleasure trips.

Take the shot, save your life

The Good Samaritan

There is a story about a Samaritan called “good” in the Bible because he did not walk past a suffering Jew. He had no prior relationship with the man lying beaten on the roadside, was not part of his community, yet he acted out of compassion. Giving up his rights and freedom, he helped the man recover and get on with life.