Take the shot, save your life

Vaccine hesitancy is a delay in acceptance or refusal of vaccines despite the availability of vaccine services.
Vaccine hesitancy is complex and context-specific, varying across time, place and vaccines. It is influenced by factors such as complacency, convenience and confidence.
It is imperative that T&T overcome vaccine hesitancy. There is a need to create trust in the healthcare system.
We need to get the word out. It should be simple to sign up. We should make vaccination a good experience.
There is a need to support the recovery of patients after getting the shot. We need to continue wearing masks, even after being vaccinated. There is a need to build trust and celebrate people who got vaccinated.
T&T has taken many vaccines and we have survived. Why suddenly the hesitancy? Who are the reluctant individuals who need to be coaxed into accepting the vaccine?
T&T like free thing. So, what is the problem? Who do not hear does feel. They who hesitate are lost. Take the Covid-19 vaccine, T&T. Save a life—your own.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town