Taking a peep at a little calypso history

My sister turned me on to Spoilo and Kitchie at a very young age, and I have never diverted from them—only to add Maestro.

My father always said “wait to hear Kitchener before yuh pick ah Road March”.

What I am about to add is purely conjecture, on my part.

Kitchener recorded over 100 songs while in England and, except for a few, they were about English life. His last recording was “Edna, What Yuh Want” in 1957. He must have heard what was going on back home and maybe he realised he was “not in step”.

The next set of songs he recorded, and I could be wrong, was “Love in the Cemetery”, among others, showing he was back on track—but that was 1962, some five years after “Edna”.

During the next three years, he won the Road March with “The Road”, “Mama Dis is Mas” and “My Pussin”.

Sometime after that, Kitch did a video based on “Cemetery”, showing he was also a great actor.

In 1966, he had “Ting Tang” and “My Brother and Your Sister” as contenders, but was beaten by Sparrow singing a Maestro song (I was told).

There was a rumour that several bands were paid to play Sparrow’s tune when they reached the Savannah, where the count for Road March took place.

It continued to be a rumour until Lord Melody recorded a song entitled “Desperadoes”.

Desperadoes made a mistake

The tune that they played was wrong

How could they leave out Conqueror

Or King Fighter, the hot man in town.

Melody went on to mention steelbands were accepting “paper”.

Kitchie prepared for the next year and, with Ron Berridge’s new band, created the best Carnival calypso album ever, 67, with, to me, Maestro’s Fiery second.

I should mention here he changed the name from the Leggo to Road March.

One of his peeves was that the calypso king got more prize money than the man who moved the Carnival, even going so far as to add some of his own.

Having proved he could write a Road March, he moved on to pan music to give many pan arrangers great melodies with which to work.

Again, pretenders were at his feet, so in 1987 he wrote “Pan in A Minor”... end of story. He moved on again to “Twelve Bar Joan”.

Ask most calypso lovers who is better on stage—Birdie or Kitchie? Most would pick Birdie.

I happen to be in Carnegie Hall in New York in 1957; Sparrow just could not make up for what Kitch left, try as he might. That also happened at Madison Square Garden, and it could well be imagined just what happened when he sang “Mas in Madison Square Garden” there, too.

Lord Melody told me he was Kitchener’s bodyguard while both of them were in England.

I always wondered where calypsonians went after Carnival. To find The Grand Master, you’d have to go to Breton Hall Hotel, where he could be seen and heard slamming bass chords on a stand-up bass with Ralph Davies’ band.

Just imagine that!

Teddy Pinheiro

archivist

Barataria

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A moral obligation to provide evidence

The Opposition Leader is being taken to task by the Prime Minister to produce evidence to the allegations she previously made relating to spyware or Pegasus.

Although she may have a fundamental right to alert us that the act of spying on the people is an invasion of privacy which is protected by our Constitution, she also has the right to tell the truth.

Celebrating the joy of books

Celebrating the joy of books

The celebration of Caribbean books, writing and writers is now under way at the 12th edition of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest in T&T. In a region where sustainability is a perennial challenge, such endurance is no mean achievement. For that, we are indebted to the festival’s visionary and energetic founder, Marina Salandy-Brown, and the group of literary stalwarts who have nurtured and grown the event into the annual calendar staple that it is today.

A hanging in Singapore

A hanging in Singapore

Short days ago, Singapore exe­cuted, by hanging, a Malaysian man named Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam. He had brought in 42.72 grammes of diamorphine (heroin) to the country, back in April 2009. He was convicted and sentenced to the mandatory death penalty on November 22, 2010, so had been on death row for more than a decade.

Taking a peep at a little calypso history

My sister turned me on to Spoilo and Kitchie at a very young age, and I have never diverted from them—only to add Maestro.

My father always said “wait to hear Kitchener before yuh pick ah Road March”.

What I am about to add is purely conjecture, on my part.

Mismanagement to the core in T&T

Everywhere you look in the headlines, someone, some company, some contractor is not getting paid.

Here is sweet T&T. You execute services or provide products, but yet the recipient fails to meet their contractual obligation of payment.

We are mismanagement to the core in this country. Ministries unable to provide basic salaries to the citizens that are living pay cheque to pay cheque.

Litterbug without a care for the environment

This is to highlight a situation of degradation of the environment by a particular driver. He drives a white car. I have observed his conduct over time, which is appalling.

Every day, he drives into Angeline Street, Morvant, and stops at a particular spot, where he would urinate on the side of the road.

He then cleans his hands and proceeds to eat a meal. After his meal, he folds up the foil paper in which the meal was wrapped, and throws it into the surface drain at the side of the road.