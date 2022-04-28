Taking a peep at a little calypso history

My sister turned me on to Spoilo and Kitchie at a very young age, and I have never diverted from them—only to add Maestro.
My father always said “wait to hear Kitchener before yuh pick ah Road March”.
What I am about to add is purely conjecture, on my part.
Kitchener recorded over 100 songs while in England and, except for a few, they were about English life. His last recording was “Edna, What Yuh Want” in 1957. He must have heard what was going on back home and maybe he realised he was “not in step”.
The next set of songs he recorded, and I could be wrong, was “Love in the Cemetery”, among others, showing he was back on track—but that was 1962, some five years after “Edna”.
During the next three years, he won the Road March with “The Road”, “Mama Dis is Mas” and “My Pussin”.
Sometime after that, Kitch did a video based on “Cemetery”, showing he was also a great actor.
In 1966, he had “Ting Tang” and “My Brother and Your Sister” as contenders, but was beaten by Sparrow singing a Maestro song (I was told).
There was a rumour that several bands were paid to play Sparrow’s tune when they reached the Savannah, where the count for Road March took place.
It continued to be a rumour until Lord Melody recorded a song entitled “Desperadoes”.
Desperadoes made a mistake
The tune that they played was wrong
How could they leave out Conqueror
Or King Fighter, the hot man in town.
Melody went on to mention steelbands were accepting “paper”.
Kitchie prepared for the next year and, with Ron Berridge’s new band, created the best Carnival calypso album ever, 67, with, to me, Maestro’s Fiery second.
I should mention here he changed the name from the Leggo to Road March.
One of his peeves was that the calypso king got more prize money than the man who moved the Carnival, even going so far as to add some of his own.
Having proved he could write a Road March, he moved on to pan music to give many pan arrangers great melodies with which to work.
Again, pretenders were at his feet, so in 1987 he wrote “Pan in A Minor”... end of story. He moved on again to “Twelve Bar Joan”.
Ask most calypso lovers who is better on stage—Birdie or Kitchie? Most would pick Birdie.
I happen to be in Carnegie Hall in New York in 1957; Sparrow just could not make up for what Kitch left, try as he might. That also happened at Madison Square Garden, and it could well be imagined just what happened when he sang “Mas in Madison Square Garden” there, too.
Lord Melody told me he was Kitchener’s bodyguard while both of them were in England.
I always wondered where calypsonians went after Carnival. To find The Grand Master, you’d have to go to Breton Hall Hotel, where he could be seen and heard slamming bass chords on a stand-up bass with Ralph Davies’ band.
Just imagine that!
Teddy Pinheiro
archivist
Barataria