Taking advantage of people

There were once two neighbours. One owned a vast spread and enjoyed access to a great deal of wealth. Some 340 persons resided there.
Next door, on one lot of land, 14 easy-going, good-natured individuals made their happy abode.
For the most part the two neighbours got along well enough and even, on occasion, visited each other amicably. Secretly, however, the bigger neighbour believed himself to be the superior one because of his larger size and more important status.
The time came, though, when the big, important neighbour fell on hard times. Its elders had made some critical mistakes which brought penury upon them all. Added to this, it made an enemy of a very powerful badjohn who began to attack its home relentlessly.
In their distress some of the 340 occupants of that home ran into their tiny neighbour’s premises. At first the little one welcomed them in and tried to assist. They said, “Mi casa es su casa.”
Unfortunately more and more of their neighbours began to stream in and the 14 soon found themselves overwhelmed. They locked their gates and finally declared: “If you want to come and stay by us in the future, please ask permission first.”
But this did not stop the big neighbour. His people began to jump the little neighbour’s wall. When Smallie protested and fought to keep them out, they took tremendous offence. They complained that they were being taken advantage of and that no one had a right to arrest them for trespassing or to evict them.
In a terrible tragedy, some of those trying to scale the wall fell and died. For this the big neighbour blamed his little neighbour and demanded that he should reopen his gates to as many of the 340 who wished to move in with him.
If the 14 could not afford to support them, then certainly the 14’s family members who lived in their general vicinity could help out. And, of course, the badjohn would be happy to fund the perpetual stay of any number of the 340 on anybody else’s property but his own.
Joanne K Joseph
San Fernando