While the country copes with not having Carnival this year, I lament that we must now cope with the passing of calypso icon, Singing Sandra (Sandra Des Vignes-Millington).
Singing Sandra was a matriarch of the calypso art form. She was a staple on Calypso Monarch stages, and was the only woman to be crowned a Calypso Monarch twice. Her powerful voice, captivating rhythms and songs with deep political and social admonitions made her one whose performances were highly anticipated by audiences at Carnival. Compositions such as “Die With My Dignity”, “Voices From The Ghetto” and “Song For Healing” are evidence or her finger being on the pulse of social issues and her willingness to use her skill and art form to influence public consciousness.
As the country laments the non-holding of Carnival this year, may we pay tribute to a woman who has done her part to raise the standard of the calypso art form and in making our Carnival the greatest show on earth.
I offer my condolences to her friends, family and the calypso fraternity.
May Singing Sandra’s voice now bellow through the heavens.