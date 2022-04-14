Taking subsidies for granted

WE have many blessings living in sweet Trinidad and Tobago.
The sun shines with a cool breeze at this time of the year. Most of us are content with our multinational population, living well side by side.
Our politicians have made us believe all along that we were entitled as a Trini. Since Independence, we have been given cheaper prices, called subsidies, for gasoline, electricity, water, etc. More recently, as a senior citizen, we can ride the ferry free to Tobago and back, use the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) bus, depart T&T without paying departure tax, and the list goes on. But, still, how many of us Trinis pay our utility bills on time?
We took everything for granted; probably some were not even aware that we were getting those commodities cheaper than our West Indian neighbours who did not have an oil and gas economy as T&T does.
Instead, we join unions. Even lawyers and politicians criticise when the Government suggests that we pay property tax now, so that we can have better roads than those full of potholes that we complain about.
A Trini’s first expense after getting that first job is to buy a car, so the gas subsidies benefited all walks of life. But things have changed and the war in Europe has caused the price of gasoline to rise worldwide, and food prices also, so we now have to tighten our belts.
Patricia Blades
Cocorite