THOSE of us who took our first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the Indian Walk Health Centre on Monday were impressed by the efficiency, good order and courteous staff at this facility.
It represented a hallmark in the Public Service.
Having pre-registered by phone, my wife and I were at the health centre at 10.10 a.m. for a 10.15 a.m. appointment. It was a surprise to us that we had the vaccine and the mandatory observation period within 30 minutes flat, and were on our way home.
That kind of efficiency was facilitated by security guards who were courteous and helpful, and nurses and health workers who were polite and professional.
The head nurse at this health centre is doing a really good job in making it easy and convenient to get the jab.
Harry Partap
Tableland