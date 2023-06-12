Taking the right STEPS

The Express newspaper of Wednesday, June 7, Page 38, mentioned the observation of World Environment Day at the St Julien Presbyterian School.
In what was reported as a most meaningful activity, one saw integration of many aspects of the curriculum, the type of enrichment and diversity needed that add to make delivery of the curriculum so enjoyable.
The area is known as mainly agricultural as most economic activities there involve involvement in that sector. Fortunately, too, for the school is the available space for a school garden, as was reported.
The community’s involvement is well-established with concern, care, assistance as needed.
Speaking from experience, having been principal of that school some 30 years ago, I can safely say the school is the hub of the community, appreciated and supported fully with a level of reciprocity.
The reference to the programme called Students Transitioning from Primary to Secondary (STEPS), aimed at our post-SEA students and the recognition of the value in keeping these pupils in school, while preparing for a seamless transition inter-level of education, is welcome news as we have now a formal and structured event for our students. Prior to STEPS we were aimlessly allowing these students to accept this school term as “unofficial” holidays. The parents supporting it are also to be commended.
To the principal and staff, pupils and parents, you deserve highest commendation.
Stay focused on your development and follow in the footsteps of your alumni, including former prime minister Basdeo Panday. The schools of our nation must see the need to duly teach agriculture in all aspects towards national development. The current “25 by 25” food import bill of the region refers.
Let us aspire and achieve set goals via our schools.