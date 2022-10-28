Ricky Ponting called the West Indies’ early exit from the World T20 a “disgrace”. The build-up to the tournament had included the much debated omission of Andre Russell from the squad and the axing of Shimron Hetmyer after he missed not one, but two flights to Australia.

Ponting said, “It’s so bad for their cricket. They’ve got too much talent in that team and in the West Indies cricket not to be able to make it through to the next stage of a World Cup. And even one of their players not making it to the flight to get over here for a World Cup. To me this sort of sums up probably how little these events mean to the West Indies players and if you look at the way that they played you’d say the same thing.” Imagine we have an independent observer casting aspersions on the West Indies team and, in my opinion, he is quite correct.

He continued, “Pooran and these guys, they are much better players than what we have seen over the last couple of weeks so no doubt there’ll be some soul searching done when they get back.”

So, basically, Mr Ponting is saying the players lack commitment or loyalty when they are representing the West Indies.

Let us rewind to February this year, when the West Indians were in a much happier mood. Mr Skerritt congratulated all (17) West Indies players who secured contracts with the various IPL franchises.

He said, “I continue to believe that our players can seek quality employment abroad, and still be positioned to operate constructively and successfully within the West Indies cricket system.”

The 17 West Indians made up the largest number of foreign players in the IPL from any territory outside of India. The total price paid for the West Indian players was US$10,855,000 (note, US dollars).

Heading the list was Andre Russell with US$1.6 million; followed by Pooran, US$1.433 million; Holder, US$1.166 million; and Hetmyer, US$1.133 million. With such fame and fortune, we came last in the World T20. Last?

Some of the players expressed sincere thanks to Cricket West Indies for the opportunity, and even promised to help build a legacy for West Indies.

Cricket West Indies has allocated a window for the IPL tournament each year, and also guaranteed this to the players in their retainer contracts. Therefore, West Indies players are fully available to participate in the IPL each year.

What more can one ask/demand from an employer? The question is what can an employer expect/demand from its employees?

I think commitment, loyalty and performance would be the obvious answer.

But is it?

Terrence Kalloo

