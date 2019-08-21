So Gary Griffith has received a passing grade, according to an Express poll, amid the escalating crime and low detection rate.
We are living in more fear than we were a year ago. The detection rate hasn’t improved. There is no more confidence in the Police Service than there was a year ago. I’m flabbergasted.
I humbly apologise for not being a fan of Gary Griffith: a man who has lobbied for the job of Police Commissioner and promised to reduce the crime rate in the country—which he hasn’t accomplished. A man, as far as I am concerned, who has a narcissistic personality and cannot take constructive criticism.
According to him, the Law Association is incompetent for warning him about unconstitutional behaviour. The media was chastised for being independent. The former police commissioner was accused of being jealous of him. Jealous? For what?
Forget the philosophy that the Police Commissioner is not responsible for the crime rate. He is—from the point of view that if the police can detect crime and arrest the criminals and bring them to justice, crime will be reduced, unless we are all criminals.