Tax all imported fireworks at higher rates

Short of banning fireworks totally, there is another way that the issue can be dealt with.

Tax the fireworks coming into the country at a substantially higher rate. For example, for every one kilogramme (2.2 pounds) of imported fireworks, there should be a fixed fireworks tax of $100,000.

Any seller of fireworks or explosives must have a licence to sell, even on the streets. This licence should cost them $10,000.

Anyone who sells fireworks without a licence must be fined, at least, $1 million.

Every citizen who wants to buy fireworks from a dealer must obtain a fireworks licence. This licence should cost at least $5,000.

The citizen must present this licence to the fireworks dealer before purchase.

Any dealer who sells fireworks to an unlicensed citizen must be fined, at least, $5 million, for the first offence.

Any citizen who discharges fireworks, without the requisite licence, must pay a fine of $250,000, for the first offence.

If, however, a dealer imports noiseless fireworks, the taxes can be much lower.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

