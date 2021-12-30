Tax those capitalists in control of rising prices

IT appears that Covid-19 will be with us for a few more years and all the attendant fallout will continue. The poor in our country will get poorer and poorer, and will descend into starvation where life for the impoverished in Trinidad and Tobago will become nasty, brutish, poorer and short.

This predicament for the impo­verished and destitute will lead to massive increases in criminal activities against the “property and well-to-do class” of the country, so that the starving poor can only eke out their existence in their lives of misery.

Thus, I call upon the Gov­ernment to immediately commence taxing (heavily) the capitalists in our country who are directly and indirectly in control of the escalating prices of the poor people’s foods, in order to prevent the poor from turning against them violently in their attempt to survive.

The Government must, by whatever means, subsidise the following:

Poor people’s basic foods—

Flour, rice, all legumes (dhal, channa, red beans, black-eyed peas, lentils, pigeon peas), “Irish” potatoes, all ground provisions, salt-fish, smoked herrings, tinned sardines, corned beef, onions, garlic, salt, cooking oil (more so coconut oil), eggs and cooking gas. The capitalists will still rake in their millions, but the Government must “pay up”.

Another solution to save the poor—

Massive revamping of agri­cul­­ture, but if the Government is unable to assist the farmers in era­dicating the African snails which are destroying their crops, I do not expect agriculture to be revamped.

So let’s continue to import all our foods—poor people and rich people foods. If “things” continue along the present path, we all know that Dr Keith Christopher Rowley will lose the next general election and another pro-capitalist will become prime minister by default.

And, rest assured, that “things” will remain the same for the poor and destitute and the rich.

The poor we will always have with us, and I predict that the mid­dle class as a group will just disappear, and what will remain will be the poor/impoverished and the rich.

South Africa is a good example, and this is despite Desmond Tutu and the great Nelson Mandela’s efforts to feed the poor and impoverished of that potentially great country.

Why? The capitalists are still in charge of food, shelter, health and education.

You see, my people, all animals are equal, but some are more equal than others. And, incidentally, the poor will not inherit the earth, but when they die, they will ascend into heaven. So the sooner Covid-19 takes them, they will be in a better place.

God is telling the poor and the destitute—it is time you come home to me, but in order to live in my mansion, you must first die. Thus, I have sent you a virus call Covid-19 which will assist you in your quest to get to heaven.

Yes, God is a Trini and He would not lie to us. He really loves us. We have hundreds to thousands of poor and impoverished people in this country and God wants to relieve them of their predicament, so they must not allow the “Evil One” to convince them to take the vaccine to ward off Covid-19 and continue to live in misery and poverty.

My poor people, please die quickly so that you can get into God’s mansion in Heaven, or if you believe in reincarnation, you can be reborn into a better life—like a humming bird feeding on nectar every day, right here in our loving country, because Trinidad is the Land of the Hummingbird.

Israel B Rajah-Khan

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China: no more Mr Nice Guy

China: no more Mr Nice Guy

More than 200 Hong Kong police raided and shut down one of the last pro-democracy news websites in Hong Kong on Wednesday, in the latest sign that the Beijing regime will no longer tolerate dissent of any kind. It was total overkill—a couple of cops with a court order would have sufficed—but they were “sending a message” to other “malcontents”.

Earlier, speedier Covid testing needed

The increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases that continue to alarm us have given rise to numerous solutions offered by various experts and the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 team.

There is the recurring admo­nition by all of them to the population to get vaccinated. There are even calls to legislate mandatory vaccination.

Tackle garbage situation in Chaguanas

Have you ever driven along Connector Road in Chaguanas? If you don’t know where it is, it’s a very convenient route that connects Pierre Road, Charlieville, with the Chaguanas Main Road, just west of the Chaguanas Borough Corporation.

Two laws that will shape Guyana’s energy development

With 300 million barrels of oil per discovery and an 80-per cent success rate, the largest energy company in the Americas, ExxonMobil, said Guyana’s “numbers are incredible”. Exxon added that it will inject US$30 billion into the country to develop its oil blocks—nearly six times the size of the country’s 2020 GDP. The numbers are overwhelming, but few people understand the actual implications of how this will transform the local and regional scenario.

Tax those capitalists in control of rising prices

IT appears that Covid-19 will be with us for a few more years and all the attendant fallout will continue. The poor in our country will get poorer and poorer, and will descend into starvation where life for the impoverished in Trinidad and Tobago will become nasty, brutish, poorer and short.

New year, new hope

The New Year is tomorrow, and I know many will receive 2022 with great hesitancy, for several reasons.

This year was filled with many challenges, disappointments, some good times, bad times, uncertainty and sorrowful moments for many of our citizens. I guess we can align this to the impact of Covid-19 and the economic downturn.