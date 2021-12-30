Tax those capitalists in control of rising prices

IT appears that Covid-19 will be with us for a few more years and all the attendant fallout will continue. The poor in our country will get poorer and poorer, and will descend into starvation where life for the impoverished in Trinidad and Tobago will become nasty, brutish, poorer and short.
This predicament for the impoverished and destitute will lead to massive increases in criminal activities against the “property and well-to-do class” of the country, so that the starving poor can only eke out their existence in their lives of misery.
Thus, I call upon the Government to immediately commence taxing (heavily) the capitalists in our country who are directly and indirectly in control of the escalating prices of the poor people’s foods, in order to prevent the poor from turning against them violently in their attempt to survive.
The Government must, by whatever means, subsidise the following:
Poor people’s basic foods—
Flour, rice, all legumes (dhal, channa, red beans, black-eyed peas, lentils, pigeon peas), “Irish” potatoes, all ground provisions, salt-fish, smoked herrings, tinned sardines, corned beef, onions, garlic, salt, cooking oil (more so coconut oil), eggs and cooking gas. The capitalists will still rake in their millions, but the Government must “pay up”.
Another solution to save the poor—
Massive revamping of agriculture, but if the Government is unable to assist the farmers in eradicating the African snails which are destroying their crops, I do not expect agriculture to be revamped.
So let’s continue to import all our foods—poor people and rich people foods. If “things” continue along the present path, we all know that Dr Keith Christopher Rowley will lose the next general election and another pro-capitalist will become prime minister by default.
And, rest assured, that “things” will remain the same for the poor and destitute and the rich.
The poor we will always have with us, and I predict that the middle class as a group will just disappear, and what will remain will be the poor/impoverished and the rich.
South Africa is a good example, and this is despite Desmond Tutu and the great Nelson Mandela’s efforts to feed the poor and impoverished of that potentially great country.
Why? The capitalists are still in charge of food, shelter, health and education.
You see, my people, all animals are equal, but some are more equal than others. And, incidentally, the poor will not inherit the earth, but when they die, they will ascend into heaven. So the sooner Covid-19 takes them, they will be in a better place.
God is telling the poor and the destitute—it is time you come home to me, but in order to live in my mansion, you must first die. Thus, I have sent you a virus call Covid-19 which will assist you in your quest to get to heaven.
Yes, God is a Trini and He would not lie to us. He really loves us. We have hundreds to thousands of poor and impoverished people in this country and God wants to relieve them of their predicament, so they must not allow the “Evil One” to convince them to take the vaccine to ward off Covid-19 and continue to live in misery and poverty.
My poor people, please die quickly so that you can get into God’s mansion in Heaven, or if you believe in reincarnation, you can be reborn into a better life—like a humming bird feeding on nectar every day, right here in our loving country, because Trinidad is the Land of the Hummingbird.
Israel B Rajah-Khan
via e-mail